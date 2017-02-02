Sasol’s positive headline earnings update does little to support shares

Chemical conglomerate Sasol’s update last week has failed to support its share price, with investors still waiting for better days. Sasol said headline earnings per share for the six months would rise 34%-44%.

Since 2013, when the share price reached its best at R520, investors have backed off as oil prices fell, the rand recovered and costs increased at the Lake Charles project in the US.

Investors have not been in the money with Sasol over the past four years. The share price fell 16.2% in 2014, 2.7% in 2015 and 4.9% in 2016. In 2017 it has risen 0.24%.