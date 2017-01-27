Sasol hit by rand rise and labour issues

Normalised volumes in base chemicals rose 11% and in performance chemicals by 2% because of higher demand, better margins and improved plant stability. It sold 2% less synfuels because of the Natref shutdown and to divert some product to the higher-margin chemicals business, but it has not changed its guidance of 61-million barrels for the full financial year.

Sasol said its normalised fixed costs were trending well within the rate of inflation.

Its Lake Charles chemicals complex under construction in the US was making steady progress and was 64% complete, in line with overall project milestones, it said.

Sasol’s remarks that it has seen steady and continued recovery in global oil and product prices follow the release of the annual BP Energy Outlook on Wednesday.

BP, which analyses medium-term rather than short-term trends, said while global energy demand was likely to rise by about 30% by 2035 and oil and gas would remain the primary sources of energy, gas demand would outpace oil.

Energy demand growth would lag global economic expansion because of increasing energy efficiencies, but it would be fastest in Africa.

BP forecast demand for oil would rise 0.7% a year to 2035, mainly from the transport sector, but by the 2030s the main use for oil would be in petrochemicals, to make products such as plastics and fabrics.