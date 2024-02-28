Life Healthcare to pay R6/share special dividend
Payout is part of the proceeds of the sale of group’s interest in Alliance Medical Group
28 February 2024 - 18:51
Private hospital operator Life Healthcare will distribute the proceeds of the sale of its interest in UK-based Alliance Medical Group (AMG) to shareholders by way of a special dividend of R6 per share.
The gross amount received from the transaction was £845.9m (about R20.7bn), it said on Wednesday. Besides the payout, international debt of £382.6m was settled and transaction-related costs of £28.4m paid. The balance of R10.2bn was repaid to the SA holding company after settling hedging costs of R112m...
