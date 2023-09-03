Dis-Chem ordered to take remedial action after personal data breach
The company faces a fine of as much as R10m if it fails to implement remedial action
03 September 2023 - 18:17
Pharmacy and retailer Dis-Chem has been ordered by the industry’s regulator to take remedial action or risk a fine of as much as R10m after a data breach at the company more than a year ago.
The personal data of as many as 3.6-million Dis-Chem customers was compromised in the incident, according to the Information Regulator of SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.