Aspen and Lilly partner to distribute more medication in SA and Sub-Saharan Africa
Aspen will hold the rights to sell, promote and distribute Lilly’s pharmaceutical portfolio, subject to approval by competition authorities
30 August 2023 - 12:32
Aspen Pharmacare has partnered with a subsidiary of US company Eli Lilly in a deal that will enable the latter company to reach more patients in SA and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Listed in New York, Eli Lilly is one of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical company with a market value of $500bn, competing with the likes of Johnson and Johnson...
