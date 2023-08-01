Aspen looks to Latin America in R5bn deal with Viatris
The drugmaker secured the commercialisation rights and related intellectual property for products such as Viagra and Lipitor
01 August 2023 - 11:06
Aspen Pharmacare is set to acquire the commercialisation rights and related intellectual property for a series of products, including Viagra, in Latin America from global pharmaceutical company Viatris for $280m (R5bn) as the drugmaker looks to expand.
The company, valued at about R86.9bn on the JSE, said the key products included in the deal with Aspen Global Incorporated (AGI), Aspen’s wholly owned subsidiary in Mauritius, are sold under the brand names Viagra, Lipitor, Lyrica, Zoloft, Norvasc and Celebrex, and generated $92m in sales for Viatris in its 2022 financial year...
