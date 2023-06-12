Companies / Financial Services

Alexforbes picks Kuseni Dlamini as chairperson

The leader of the Massmart and Aspen boards starts in the new role in July

12 June 2023 - 08:53 Kabelo Khumalo

Financial services group Alexforbes has appointed Massmart boss Kuseni Dlamini as its new chairperson.

Alexforbes on Monday said Dlamini will start in the role in July and will be a member of key board committees such as M&A and remuneration. He will also join the nominations committee...

