PODCAST | Discovery revives hospital-at-home care

Expectations of a hefty US rate rise also took the shine off the metal
Is it any surprise that these toothless votes on executive remuneration continue to fail?
The panel will determine whether the president has a case to answer for over Phala Phala allegations
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Dr Botho Mhozya says the offering is a new take on an old concept and has benefited greatly from technology
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Department of public enterprises will assess if the proposed investor is credible, and whether the offer makes commercial sense, Melanchton Makobe says
The government says religious and LGBTQ groups report being attacked online
England were lucky to take on the most inexperienced batting line-up in living memory
Petrol-powered vehicles still rule the roost at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
Hospital care given in the home is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Botho Mhozya, head of health professional risk and hospital at home at Discovery Health.
Earlier in the year, Discovery Health launched a service called Hospital at Home, which provides qualifying members with the option to receive hospital level home-based care instead of being admitted to a traditional hospital or after an early discharge from hospital for continuation of care in the home.Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Mhozya says the offering is a new take on an old concept, helped in large part by technology.
More than a century ago, doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers would treat patients in their homes. But over time, the use of hospital wards — in part due to world wars and the rise of large corporate-run healthcare centres — has become a norm.
The need for care outside hospitals has come to the fore in recent years, bolstered by the shortage of hospital beds experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Topics of discussion include: how hospital at home works; the business model behind the concept; reception from healthcare professionals and patients; Discovery’s technology investment behind the project; and the cost implications of such care.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Discovery revives hospital-at-home care
Dr Botho Mhozya says the offering is a new take on an old concept and has benefited greatly from technology
Hospital care given in the home is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Botho Mhozya, head of health professional risk and hospital at home at Discovery Health.
Earlier in the year, Discovery Health launched a service called Hospital at Home, which provides qualifying members with the option to receive hospital level home-based care instead of being admitted to a traditional hospital or after an early discharge from hospital for continuation of care in the home.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Mhozya says the offering is a new take on an old concept, helped in large part by technology.
More than a century ago, doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers would treat patients in their homes. But over time, the use of hospital wards — in part due to world wars and the rise of large corporate-run healthcare centres — has become a norm.
The need for care outside hospitals has come to the fore in recent years, bolstered by the shortage of hospital beds experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Topics of discussion include: how hospital at home works; the business model behind the concept; reception from healthcare professionals and patients; Discovery’s technology investment behind the project; and the cost implications of such care.
WATCH: How to beat superbugs on a tight budget
Surgery backlogs soar at Bara hospital as thousands of patients suffer
PODCAST: SA agriculture exports up 5% in the second quarter
PODCAST | Load-shedding and food wastage in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.