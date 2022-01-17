GOVERNANCE
Ascendis names independent adviser to review its chaotic AGM
17 January 2022 - 23:51
Ascendis Health has appointed an independent governance advisory firm to conduct a review of its chaotic court-ordered annual general meeting (AGM) in December, amid concerns from some shareholders that its new board is illegitimate.
The appointment of the firm, FluidRock Governance, follows confirmation by Ascendis that an internal recount showed errors, but not enough to change the outcome of the meeting...
