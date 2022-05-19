Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Game, set and match, Ascendis style It remains to be seen if the minority investors are the winners in Ascendis’s torturous boardroom tennis match B L Premium

Readers might be interested to know that I miraculously bounced back from my severely cramped state last weekend, to win another singles match in the tennis club champs.

The knockout stages, even on the wrong end of the compass draw, bring huge pressure. Doubly so when you are playing someone your own vintage who attended a rival school in the Eastern Cape … and who also happens to be your redoubtable doubles partner. ..