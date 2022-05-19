MARC HASENFUSS: Game, set and match, Ascendis style
It remains to be seen if the minority investors are the winners in Ascendis’s torturous boardroom tennis match
19 May 2022 - 05:00
Readers might be interested to know that I miraculously bounced back from my severely cramped state last weekend, to win another singles match in the tennis club champs.
The knockout stages, even on the wrong end of the compass draw, bring huge pressure. Doubly so when you are playing someone your own vintage who attended a rival school in the Eastern Cape … and who also happens to be your redoubtable doubles partner. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now