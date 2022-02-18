Ascendis still battling for survival, but sees future in supplements
Some shareholders are resisting a second recapitalisation, with the clock ticking on its R582m debt pile
18 February 2022 - 15:00
Ascendis Health, which is facing the threat of business rescue as it battles a debt pile approaching twice its market value, says the reaction so far by shareholders to the planned R802m sale of most of its businesses has been mixed.
The healthcare group believes the offers it has received are fair, interim CEO Cheryl-Jane Kujenga told Business Day, acknowledging that the group still has work to do to regain credibility as it battles to finally escape the threat posed by debt racked up during its offshore acquisition spree...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now