Ascendis still battling for survival, but sees future in supplements Some shareholders are resisting a second recapitalisation, with the clock ticking on its R582m debt pile

Ascendis Health, which is facing the threat of business rescue as it battles a debt pile approaching twice its market value, says the reaction so far by shareholders to the planned R802m sale of most of its businesses has been mixed.

The healthcare group believes the offers it has received are fair, interim CEO Cheryl-Jane Kujenga told Business Day, acknowledging that the group still has work to do to regain credibility as it battles to finally escape the threat posed by debt racked up during its offshore acquisition spree...