Shareholders give nod to ‘new Ascendis’
In total, 98.53% of Ascendis shareholders have approved restructuring aimed at solving its unsustainable debt structure, and which may see it delist
04 October 2021 - 10:47
UPDATED 04 October 2021 - 14:57
Shareholders of Ascendis Health have approved a restructuring deal that will leave it a solely SA player and could see it soon delist from the JSE.
Just more than 98% of shareholders approved a restructuring transaction for the health and wellness company, paving the way for a process that will see management consider options, including going private and selling assets...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now