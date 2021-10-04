Companies / Healthcare Shareholders give nod to ‘new Ascendis’ In total, 98.53% of Ascendis shareholders have approved restructuring aimed at solving its unsustainable debt structure, and which may see it delist B L Premium

Shareholders of Ascendis Health have approved a restructuring deal that will leave it a solely SA player and could see it soon delist from the JSE.

Just more than 98% of shareholders approved a restructuring transaction for the health and wellness company, paving the way for a process that will see management consider options, including going private and selling assets...