Ascendis nets R802m from the sale of most of its assets
02 February 2022 - 07:58
UPDATED 02 February 2022 - 18:17
Ascendis Health, whose shares have lost 96% of their value over the past five years, has inked R802m worth of deals, leaving it enough cash to pay off its debt.
The sale of most of its assets for a sum of twice its current market value would leave the group with its consumer brands division, which includes vitamins and supplements under brands such as Solal, Vitaforce and Junglevite, as well as R200m in cash...
