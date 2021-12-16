Companies / Healthcare Ascendis delays annual meeting amid shareholder battle Activist shareholders attempting to vote to change leadership of the company angered by move B L Premium

Debt-ravaged Ascendis Health has postponed its annual general meeting — set for Monday — angering activist shareholders who were attempting to vote to change leadership of the company.

Ascendis announced on Wednesday it had received permission from the Companies Tribunal to delay the meeting required annually under the Companies Act, which now must be held by March 1. The company also said the delay would allow the sale of its Ascendis Pharma business to go through. ..