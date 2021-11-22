Companies / Healthcare

Netcare issues dividend on jump in full-year profit

SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value managed to further cut the length of stay for Covid-19 patients through evolving treatment regimens and effective bed allocation

22 November 2021 - 12:31 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Netcare, SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value, has reinstated a dividend after managing to further reduce the length of stay for Covid-19 patients through what it said was evolving treatment regimens and effective bed allocation.

While there was a substantial increase in Covid-19 admissions during the third wave, only 52% of beds were allocated to Covid-19 patients at the peak, down from 60% in the second wave and 80% in the first wave, Netcare said in a results statement on Monday.

The group declared a dividend of 34c per share in the year to end-September, after none was declared a year ago due to uncertainty over the pandemic.

The share rose as much as 4.47% before pulling back to trade 1.60% higher at R15.90 by midday.

The pandemic has hit SA’s private hospitals hard, with many patients deferring elective surgeries.

Netcare said the outlook for its 2022 financial year depended on the evolution of the pandemic.

“The possibility of further waves of Covid-19 still exists. In the absence of new highly transmissible and virulent variants of the virus, we expect a reduction in severity of such potential waves,” it said in a statement.

Its adjusted headline earnings per share surged 107.4% to 67.4c during the review period. Normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was up 24.8%, with ebitda margin improving to 15.2% from 13.6%.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Mediclinic: for the patient punter

Mediclinic International’s biggest shareholder believes there’s still room for healing
Features
1 month ago

Private sector steps in with mass sites to boost vaccine rollout

Business for SA estimates that workplace sites could collectively vaccinate about 28,000 people a day
Business
4 months ago

Netcare reports partial recovery as it eyes third-wave threat

Private hospital operator says Covid-19 weighed on first-half core profit
Companies
7 months ago
