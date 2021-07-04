Private sector steps in with mass sites to boost vaccine rollout
Business for SA estimates that workplace sites could collectively vaccinate about 28,000 people a day
04 July 2021 - 00:09
Private sector vaccination sites are gearing up for a surge as the rollout opens to over-50s.
New mass sites are coming online and talks with the government to make it easier for uninsured people to use private sector facilities are well advanced...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now