Netcare says profits steadily improving, in spite of more severe third wave
The group says it has got better at managing the strain of the influx of Covid-19 patients, even though each wave has proved worse than the last
22 October 2021 - 08:48
Netcare, SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value, says its adaptation to Covid-19 conditions have provided for a steady improvement in its profits, even as it dealt with a third wave of the pandemic, SA’s most severe to date.
Netcare, whose focus is almost entirely on SA, said in a trading update it expects core profit to rise as much as 26%, about R665m, in its year to end-September, but warned shareholders while it now more flexible, it remains concerned about new variants of the virus, and the slow pace of vaccinations in SA...
