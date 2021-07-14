Netcare begins early handover of Lesotho operations citing repeated nonpayment
Hospital operator is scaling back all but life-saving services as it hands over facilities in the mountain kingdom
14 July 2021 - 16:00
Netcare, SA’s third-largest hospital operator by market value, says it is scaling back health and management services in Lesotho and handing over a hospital and primary healthcare facilities early amid a payment dispute with that country’s government.
The company’s partnership agreement with the government of Lesotho was being terminated prematurely from the end of August, but Netcare said the handover had been brought forward given that the Lesotho government is four months in arrears. Netcare’s role was to provide all clinical and management services, ranging from gardening and security to nurse training...
