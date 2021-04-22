Netcare reports partial recovery as it eyes third-wave threat
The private hospital operator says Covid-19 weighed on its first-half core profit, but it is now better adapted to handling the pandemic
22 April 2021 - 09:11
UPDATED 22 April 2021 - 13:31
Netcare, SA’s third-largest private hospital operator by market value, says a more severe second wave of Covid-19 weighed on its first-half core profit, but is encouraged by a pickup in patient activity and is now better adapted to handling the pandemic.
SA hospital groups remain cautious as numerous countries battle with a third wave of Covid-19, while locally the pace of the vaccine rollout and the efficacy of vaccines against new variants are also in question. ..
