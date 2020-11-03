Companies / Healthcare

WATCH: How Aspen secured a Covid-19 vaccine deal

Aspen Pharmacare CEO Stephen Saad talks to Business Day TV about its preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson

03 November 2020 - 07:29 Business Day TV
Stephen Saad. Picture: Bloomberg/Waldo Swiegers
Stephen Saad. Picture: Bloomberg/Waldo Swiegers

Aspen Pharmacare has reached a preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture the US company’s Covid-19 vaccine should its clinical trials prove successful. The production will be done at Aspen’s Port Elizabeth facility.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Stephen Saad for more detail on the agreement.

