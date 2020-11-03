News Leader
WATCH: How Aspen secured a Covid-19 vaccine deal
Aspen Pharmacare CEO Stephen Saad talks to Business Day TV about its preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson
03 November 2020 - 07:29
Aspen Pharmacare has reached a preliminary agreement with Johnson & Johnson to manufacture the US company’s Covid-19 vaccine should its clinical trials prove successful. The production will be done at Aspen’s Port Elizabeth facility.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Stephen Saad for more detail on the agreement.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.