Companies / Healthcare

Aspen bags Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

Drugmaker agrees to provide capacity required for manufacturing at Port Elizabeth plant

02 November 2020 - 10:44 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare has reached a preliminary agreement with US giant Johnson & Johnson to manufacture a possible Covid-19 vaccine at its facility in Port Elizabeth.

The vaccine is undergoing clinical trials.

The production area where the vaccine is intended to be manufactured has the capacity to produce more than 300-million doses annually.

Aspen would formulate, fill and provide secondary packaging of the vaccine for Johnson & Johnson, with the agreement still subject to the successful completion of relevant technology transfers, and the finalisation of commercial manufacturing terms.

Aspen said it has invested more than R3bn in the facility, which contains the high technology equipment and systems used to manufacture sterile drugs and vaccines.

In morning trade on Monday Aspen’s share was up 4.44% to R110.24, on track for its best one-day performance in more than a week.

The group’s share has fallen about 7.7% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: How Aspen whittled down its debt pile

Business Day TV spoke to Aspen CEO Stephan Saad about the group’s full-year results
Companies
1 month ago

Multi asset high equity funds: The one-stop shop solution

The high equity funds lost R18bn last year and at current trends the fast-growing money market funds will overtake them in about a year’s time
Companies
1 month ago

Aspen on the hunt for acquisitions

Emerging markets targeted for growth after disposals slash pharmaceutical giant’s debt
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
No progress in IDC pursuing claim against Moyo ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Can Black Friday survive social distancing?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Prosus ready to shower investors with R82bn cash
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
MTN bets on fintech and digital revenues for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Total’s new gas find may lure investment
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Aspen raises dividend hopes as it slashes debt and boosts cash flow

Companies / Healthcare

Domestic flexible funds: Free-for-all investment, almost

Companies / Investors Monthly

Aspen could produce 10-million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO says

Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.