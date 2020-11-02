Aspen bags Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

Drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare has reached a preliminary agreement with US giant Johnson & Johnson to manufacture a possible Covid-19 vaccine at its facility in Port Elizabeth.

The vaccine is undergoing clinical trials.

The production area where the vaccine is intended to be manufactured has the capacity to produce more than 300-million doses annually.

Aspen would formulate, fill and provide secondary packaging of the vaccine for Johnson & Johnson, with the agreement still subject to the successful completion of relevant technology transfers, and the finalisation of commercial manufacturing terms.

Aspen said it has invested more than R3bn in the facility, which contains the high technology equipment and systems used to manufacture sterile drugs and vaccines.

In morning trade on Monday Aspen’s share was up 4.44% to R110.24, on track for its best one-day performance in more than a week.

The group’s share has fallen about 7.7% so far in 2020.

