World / Americas

Despite Covid-19, top-end Aspen real estate is selling at a pace

The CEO of Goldman Sachs just sold a property and a vacant lot there for a combined $26.5m

02 October 2020 - 11:55 James Tarmy
David Solomon. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
David Solomon. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

New York — David Solomon is beginning his third year as CEO of Goldman Sachs Group with a bang.

Earlier this week, the DJ-cum-banker completed the sale of his 15ha Colorado, estate after nearly three years of trying to find a buyer.

The Goldman chief sold the property by dividing it in two. The 1,205m2, on 18ha, went for $19.5m, and a vacant 15ha lot fetched $7m, netting a total of $26.5m, according to Multiple Listings Service (MLS).

That total is nearly $10m below its initial asking price of $36m in 2017, representing a more than 26% discount. Solomon, through a representative, declined to comment.

The sale comes on the heels of a three-month stretch of record-breaking sales in the Colorado resort town of Aspen. In September, new signed contracts for homes from $10m to $19.99m were up 800% (nine were signed, compared to one the previous September), while two homes sold for more than $20m, according to a new report by Douglas Elliman.

“Last year, there were no sales above $20m,” says Jonathan Miller, the president and CEO of appraiser Miller Samuel. “Now, we have 11 under contract in September above $10m, which is highly unusual, and reflects part of this ‘co-primary’ phenomenon,” whereby Aspen is increasingly seen as a location to live, rather than simply vacation in, he says. “Aspen is perhaps seen as less seasonal now.”

August was similarly booming (a 75% year-on-year increase for prices from $10m to $20m) and an unprecedented July saw a staggering 23 new contracts signed in that range, representing a 1,050% year-on-year increase.

Solomon’s seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was built in 2009, and includes a home theatre, a billiards room, a sauna, and a large open-concept kitchen and living room that’s ornamented by a huge chandelier, according to listing photos.

The manicured grounds include an outdoor pool and hot tub, terraced gardens, and views of Aspen’s upper valley.

The buyer put down 5% in earnest money, according to MLS. Taxes cost $36,970 a year.

Bloomberg

Goldman’s investment portfolio adds to 46% drop in first quarter profit

The investment business takes a near $900m amid coronavirus fallout
Companies
5 months ago

Once the devil’s own banker, Goldman Sachs now gets sniggers from rivals

An affinity with Silicon Valley, and a big fund management arm, are not enough to save Goldman from a low share rating
Opinion
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trump tests positive for Covid-19
World / Americas
2.
EU uses ‘rolling reviews’ to speed up approval of ...
World / Europe
3.
US personal income falls after benefit expires, ...
World / Americas
4.
About 7,500 bank jobs shifted out of UK so far ...
World / Europe
5.
Russia, France and US call for end to fighting in ...
World

Related Articles

Cities cut carbon; the suburbs, not so much

Opinion

How New York estate agents fuel inequality and segregation

World / Americas

Goldman appoints first woman to oversee major division in management reshuffle

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.