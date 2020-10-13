WATCH: Stock picks — Pepkor and Aspen

Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments chose Pepkor as his stock pick of the day and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Aspen.

Du Toit said: “I’m buying Pepkor tonight. It is an apparel retailer, it is in the value end of the business of the industry so it is less affected by the march to online sales. Stocks in that bucket have been ignored by the market because everyone’s gone for big tech stocks and more the online story.”

Kunze said: “I’m going to stick with the medical theme tonight and I’m going for Aspen. At current levels, we just think since this last set of earnings, those cash flows were much ahead of our expectations.”