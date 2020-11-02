Markets MARKET WRAP: Aspen boosts JSE gains with biggest rise in 20 years on vaccination deal The JSE all share gains 1.81% and the top 40 1.94%, tracking major indices as global markets recover from a one-month low BL PREMIUM

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen and gold miner AngloGold Ashanti led the JSE higher on Monday with the local bourse getting a boost from positive economic data, while investor focus now shifts to the US elections on Tuesday.

Shares in Aspen Pharmacare rose the most since April 2000, up 11.45% to R117.64, after the group said it hadreached a preliminary agreement to produce US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) candidate Covid-19 vaccine at its facility in Port Elizabeth.