Covid-19 weighs on Mediclinic’s Southern African revenue

Private hospital group Mediclinic said Covid-19 weighed on the performance in its Southern African business in June, though its offshore operations performed better.

In an update the group said revenue in Southern Africa fell by about 12% year on year in June, with SA yet to reach its initial Covid-19 peak.

As lockdown measures are relaxed, the gradual reintroduction of elective procedures and outpatient activities led to improved operating performance, the group said, and Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates have passed the initial peak of the pandemic.

In June 2020, the operating performances at Hirslanden and Mediclinic Middle East, which represents more than two thirds of group revenue, were ahead of the previous year.

“The severity, duration and full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic aftermath on all businesses, including Mediclinic, continues to be uncertain,” the trading update reads.

There remains a risk to elective procedures and outpatient activity from a continuation or reintroduction of lockdown and other measures in response to the pandemic, the group said, as well as the risks in terms of the availability of staff and a disruption in supply chains.

At the beginning of July, Mediclinic comprised 76 hospitals, eight subacute and specialised hospitals, 15 day case clinics and 18 outpatient clinics.

Hirslanden operated 17 hospitals in Switzerland, while Mediclinic Southern Africa included 52 hospitals, three of which are in Namibia. Mediclinic Middle East operated 7 hospitals.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za