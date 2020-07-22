Companies / Healthcare

Covid-19 weighs on Mediclinic’s Southern African revenue

The group’s offshore businesses have performed better as lockdowns eased

22 July 2020 - 08:40 karl gernetzky
Mediclinic. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mediclinic. Picture: SUPPLIED

Private hospital group Mediclinic said Covid-19 weighed on the performance in its Southern African business in June, though its offshore operations performed better.

In an update the group said revenue in Southern Africa fell by about 12% year on year in June, with SA yet to reach its initial Covid-19 peak.

As lockdown measures are relaxed, the gradual reintroduction of elective procedures and outpatient activities led to improved operating performance, the group said, and Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates have passed the initial peak of the pandemic.

In June 2020, the operating performances at Hirslanden and Mediclinic Middle East, which represents more than two thirds of group revenue, were ahead of the previous year.

“The severity, duration and full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic aftermath on all businesses, including Mediclinic, continues to be uncertain,” the trading update reads.

There remains a risk to elective procedures and outpatient activity from a continuation or reintroduction of lockdown and other measures in response to the pandemic, the group said, as well as the risks in terms of the availability of staff and a disruption in supply chains.

At the beginning of July, Mediclinic comprised 76 hospitals, eight subacute and specialised hospitals, 15 day case clinics and 18 outpatient clinics.

Hirslanden operated 17 hospitals in Switzerland, while Mediclinic Southern Africa included 52 hospitals, three of which are in Namibia. Mediclinic Middle East operated 7 hospitals.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Mediclinic scraps dividend because of pandemic

It is the first time in the 35-year history of SA’s biggest private hospital group that it has taken step
Companies
1 month ago

Mediclinic loss almost doubles amid R10bn writedown

Private hospital group warns pandemic effects could last another 12 months
Companies
1 month ago

Mediclinic sees no immediate threat from NHI

View is in contrast to the Hospital Association of SA which predicts that the current vision for universal coverage will cause extensive job losses
Companies
8 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Anchor Capital bemoans costly SA offshore forays
Companies
2.
People and culture drove our success, say ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Standard Bank SA CEO calls for consensus on ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Domino’s stores to be auctioned off
Companies
5.
WATCH: Self-made in Stellenbosch
Companies

Related Articles

Mediclinic loss almost doubles amid R10bn writedown

Companies / Healthcare

Hospital groups: how have they fared amid Covid-19?

Money & Investing

Private hospitals suffer from no ops

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.