Business Private hospitals suffer from no ops The longer elective surgeries are postponed, the bigger the losses and more likely private hospital groups will have to take on more debt

Private hospital groups may need to take on more debt or raise money from shareholders to fund the shortfall from the reduction in elective surgery during the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say.

With their focus on treating private Covid-19 patients, as well some state patients, the question is what condition private hospital groups will be in once the crisis is over.