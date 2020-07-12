Private hospitals suffer from no ops
The longer elective surgeries are postponed, the bigger the losses and more likely private hospital groups will have to take on more debt
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Private hospital groups may need to take on more debt or raise money from shareholders to fund the shortfall from the reduction in elective surgery during the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say.
With their focus on treating private Covid-19 patients, as well some state patients, the question is what condition private hospital groups will be in once the crisis is over.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now