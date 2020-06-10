Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis CFO Kieron Futter to step down in September

The announcement comes days after the group said it had successfully negotiated an extension of its debt payments

10 June 2020 - 10:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Healthcare group Ascendis said on Wednesday CFO Kieron Futter would step down at the end of September after five years with the company.

The group said it would announce a replacement in due course, saying Futter had helped it “navigate tough financial and economic challenges”.

Ascendis is grappling with a some R5bn debt pile that far exceeds its R524m market capitalisation, and is busy seeking buyers for assets to meet obligations to lenders.

The group announced on Monday it had successfully pushed back debt payments until the end of 2021, buying it additional time to sell assets. The group's share price had leapt 13.4% on Monday.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Ascendis’s share was up 0.94% to R1.07.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Ascendis succeeds in buying time to settle debts

Lenders give the drug maker 18 months to tame a debt burden that is 10 times its market cap
Companies
2 days ago

Ascendis to sell Scitec for a paltry R100m

The sale price is 30 times less than Ascendis paid for Scitec in 2016
Companies
1 month ago

Ascendis may get boost from drug used for Covid-19

Ascendis’s Remedica unit makes the antimalarial drug chloroquine, which is being used in some cases to treat Covid-19
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Edcon attracts 15 suitors for its assets
Companies
2.
Edcon says it has buyers interested in its assets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Covid-19 a bad roll of the dice for Tsogo Gaming
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
SA’s cannabis industry set for new highs
Companies
5.
Sygnia warns next few months will be tough as SA ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Ascendis: It all depends on asset sales and restructuring

Companies / Investors Monthly

Ascendis Health chair Andrew Marshall joins EOH board

Companies

MARC HASENFUSS: Marquis de sand

Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.