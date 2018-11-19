Netcare gives billions back to shareholders

Netcare had a market capitalisation of R37.804bn, slightly ahead of rival Life Healthcare’s R36.786bn and trailing the sector’s giant Mediclinic, which had a market capitalisation of R45.406bn, after close of trade on Monday. All three companies have burned their fingers with offshore acquisitions. Life Healthcare is trying to sell its interest in India’s Max Healthcare. Mediclinic is grappling with a disappointing performance from its Swiss business Hirslanden and its stake in the UK private hospital group Spire Healthcare.

“We have seen quite a strong message on cash returns, which is not only good to get, but also sends a strong signal regarding capital asset management. It means they are probably not looking at making a large acquisition, which will be taken well by the market, given their unfortunate UK bungle,” said Old Mutual Equities portfolio manager Philip Short.

None of Netcare’s peers in the private hospital industry had returned capital to investors on such a scale, nor had many companies in other sectors, he said. “They are few and far between,” he said.

Fairtree Capital portfolio manager Jean Pierre Verster said investors would draw comfort from Netcare’s focus on capital allocation, and its emphasis on deriving more value from its South African operations. The management was clearly signalling that it would need to be a very compelling opportunity if it were to make another acquisition, he said.

Headline earnings per share fell to 49.3c, compared with 109.9c the year before, as the overall performance of the group was weighed down by the UK business.

Netcare said the UK operations had been deconsolidated and classified as a discontinued operation to allow comparison of the group’s underlying trading results.

Adjusted headline earnings per share from continued operations remained virtually flat, rising a mere 0.6% to 171.6c, compared with 170.6c in 2017.

At close of trade, Netcare’s share price was up 3.67% at R25.70.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za