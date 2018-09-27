Companies / Healthcare

Netcare shares slide 11% after gloomy operational update

Netcare says tough conditions and higher growth in patients from low-cost hospital network options will weigh on its full-year ebitda margin

27 September 2018 - 16:35 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Netcare shares plunged as much as 11% on Thursday afternoon, after the private hospital group said trading conditions were difficult in the second half of its financial year.

Competitors suffered collateral damage, with Life Healthcare and Mediclinic International shares dropping 4% and 2%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks have generally had a rough time on the market over the past 12 months or so, affected by individual operational issues.

Releasing an operational update, Netcare said tough conditions and higher growth in patients from low-cost hospital network options would weigh on its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin.

Netcare expects ebitda margin decline of 30-50 basis points in the year to end-September, from 21.1% recorded in the matching period a year ago. This excludes costs incurred regarding the Akeso acquisition and UK advisory fees.

Total growth in patient days of about 6% is expected for the review period, the company said in a statement. This comprises growth of about 1.8% in acute hospital patient days, as well as the contribution from Akeso Clinics.

Netcare shares were down 10.47% to R24.71 at 4pm, valuing the group at R36.4bn. Life Healthcare slipped 4.62% to R25 and Mediclinic 2.12% to R81.23.

Life Healthcare finally exits its Indian business

Stake in Max Healthcare finally to be sold to investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts after tepid returns
Companies
7 days ago

Big three will be the death of the day hospital sector, industry body warns

The Day Hospital Association wants competition authorities to prohibit Mediclinic’s acquisition of Intercare
National
24 days ago

Slow growth halts Advanced Health's plans

Advanced Health puts expansion on ice and will revisit empowerment when it posts no loss
Companies
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Asisa will not back BEE targets for assets
Companies / Financial Services
2.
I did a good job, says Andrew Darfoor
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec rides out Viceroy storm with impressive ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shareholders a step closer to suing Steinhoff in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Behind Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor′s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.