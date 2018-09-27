Netcare shares slide 11% after gloomy operational update

Netcare shares plunged as much as 11% on Thursday afternoon, after the private hospital group said trading conditions were difficult in the second half of its financial year.

Competitors suffered collateral damage, with Life Healthcare and Mediclinic International shares dropping 4% and 2%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks have generally had a rough time on the market over the past 12 months or so, affected by individual operational issues.

Releasing an operational update, Netcare said tough conditions and higher growth in patients from low-cost hospital network options would weigh on its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin.

Netcare expects ebitda margin decline of 30-50 basis points in the year to end-September, from 21.1% recorded in the matching period a year ago. This excludes costs incurred regarding the Akeso acquisition and UK advisory fees.

Total growth in patient days of about 6% is expected for the review period, the company said in a statement. This comprises growth of about 1.8% in acute hospital patient days, as well as the contribution from Akeso Clinics.

Netcare shares were down 10.47% to R24.71 at 4pm, valuing the group at R36.4bn. Life Healthcare slipped 4.62% to R25 and Mediclinic 2.12% to R81.23.