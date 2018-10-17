Mediclinic warns shareholders that earnings are under pressure

Private hospital group Mediclinic’s share price fell 11% to R79.16 on Wednesday morning after it warned shareholders its interim earnings fell.

Mediclinic said it expected to report on November 15 that its adjusted earnings per share for the six months to end-September fell about 11.5% to 10p from 11.3p.

The group’s Swiss subsidiary Hirslanden — which contributed 47% of its revenue in its 2018 financial year — suffered “weaker than expected growth in inpatient admissions”, Mediclinic said in its trading statement.

Hirslanden grew its interim revenue by about 1% to Sf820m. But, excluding the contribution from Linde, which was acquired in July, Hirslanden’s revenue was down about 1.5%.

“During the period, Hirslanden announced several managerial appointments, including Dr Daniel Liedtke to become CEO as of January 1 2019 and Pierre-Antoine Binard becoming CFO. The team are implementing a series of plans to improve performance and enhance future returns,” Mediclinic CEO Dr Ronnie van der Merwe said in the statement.

Hirslanden operates 17 private hospitals and four clinics in Switzerland with more than 1,800 inpatient beds.

Mediclinic Middle East, which contributed 22% of the group’s revenue in its 2018 financial year, grew interim revenue by 5% to 1.5-billion United Arab Emirates dirham.

“The new build 182-bed Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai opened at the end of September and is expected to gradually ramp up over the coming years. In Dubai, the group completed the acquisition of two Majid Al Futtaim clinics in May 2018,” Van der Merwe said.

Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals and 22 clinics with more than 900 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Mediclinic Southern Africa, which contributed 31% of the group’s revenue in its 2018 financial year, grew interim revenue 5% to about R8bn.

The group is in the process of acquiring Intercare, which owns four day clinics and three rehabilitation and sub-acute facilities. It also acquired Welkom Medical Centre in September.

Mediclinic Southern Africa operates 48 hospitals and three day clinics throughout SA and three hospitals in Namibia with more than 8,100 inpatient beds in total.

laingr@businesslive.co.za