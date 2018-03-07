Ascendis’s new top-down synergies to drive growth

Ascendis Health’s new CEO, Danish national Thomas Thomsen, says his immediate priorities include the appointment of a South African MD and the realisation of "top-down" synergies between group companies.

Thomsen took over from founding CEO Karsten Wellner last week after joining Ascendis as chief operating officer in August 2017. As part of a transition process, Wellner will remain on the board until June.

"Obviously the transition [between] myself and Karsten over the next few months is critical but I’m sure it will go smoothly," Thomsen said.

London-based Thomsen said finding the right person to replace outgoing SA MD Cliff Sampson "is a top priority".

Ascendis would also focus more on "top-down", rather than "bottom-up" synergies, as part of its efforts to boost organic growth. For instance, it planned to identify distribution synergies across the group.

"We also have great sports nutrition capabilities in our Scitec manufacturing [business] in Hungary, and I can see that spilling over into SA, as one example," said Thomsen.

The group would also look to cross-sell products between regions, although this was less of a priority. It could bring certain European products to SA and was considering exporting some wellness products from SA into Europe, he said, citing Cyprus as a target market.