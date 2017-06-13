Competition Commission probes Aspen, Roche and Pfizer for cancer drug prices

The Competition Commission is to probe three pharmaceutical companies — JSE-listed generic drug maker Aspen Pharmacare, and multinationals Roche and Pfizer — for suspected excessive pricing of their cancer drugs, it announced earlier today.

Aspen will be investigated for abusing its dominant market position to charge excessive prices for drugs that are being probed by European regulators; Roche is in the cross-hairs for the price of its breast cancer drugs; and Pfizer is to be scrutinised over the price of its lung cancer medicines, said commissioner Thembinkosi Bonakele.

"The matter is of grave national importance," he said in a statement.

Aspen is already under investigation by the European Competition Commission for the price of some of its cancer drugs, including Alkeran, Leukeran and Myleran.

Aspen also faces scrutiny from competition authorities in Spain and the UK, and is appealing a fine levelled by the Italian competition regulator.

In all of these matters, it is under fire for introducing increases of several hundred percent in the price of cancer drugs it acquired from GlaxoSmithKline.

"Given that Aspen supplies similar products in South Africa, the commission has reasonable grounds to suspect Aspen may be engaging in similar conduct locally," said Bonakele.

"Moreover, Aspen appears to be either the only supplier or at least a dominant supplier of these products in both the South African and European markets.

"Given that Aspen’s products are listed as generic products, it is of concern that none of the markets have observed significant entry of other generic products by competing pharmaceutical companies," he said.

Leukeran is a chemotherapy drug used for treating lymphomas, Alkeran is used to treat bone marrow and epithelial ovarian cancer, and Myleran is used in treating leukemias and lymphomas.

The investigation into Swiss-based Roche includes its US-based biotechnology company Genentech, and relates to its breast cancer drug trastuzumab, branded Herceptin, and its biosimilar, branded Herclon.

A 12-month course of Herceptin cost at least half a million rand in the private sector, said Bonakele.

"As a result of exorbitant prices, most breast cancer patients in both the private and public sector are unable to get treatment," he said.

"On this basis the commission has reasonable grounds to suspect that Roche and Genentech may be charging excessive prices for breast cancer medicines, to the detriment of consumers and in contravention of the Competition Act," he said.

The commission also had information that led it to believe Roche was using an "ever-greening" strategy to prolong the patents it held on its breast cancer drugs to delay competition from generic alternatives, said Bonakele.

He said Roche charged different prices to state and private sector patients, which may amount to price discrimination, in contravention of the Competition Act.

The commission’s investigation into US-based Pfizer centres on its lung cancer drug crizotinib, branded Xalkori.

"The commission is in possession of information that suggests that lung cancer treatment is unaffordable in SA and medical aid schemes refuse to pay for the treatment," said the commissioner.

Aspen shares were little changed on the JSE on Tuesday, trading 0.16% lower at R274.66 shortly before 3pm.