Investec expects 10.6% increase in full-year headline earnings
Company says there is ‘no evidence of trend deterioration in the overall credit quality of our lending books’
20 March 2024 - 10:03
Specialist bank and wealth manager Investec expects headline earnings per share to rise as much as 10.6% for the year to end-March.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to come in at between 70 pence and 74p, or 4.8%-10.6% ahead of the previous year’s 66.8p, which includes the cost of executing strategic actions...
