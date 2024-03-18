Outsurance normalised earnings rise on strong premium growth
The start-up expenses of Outsurance Ireland are contributing to the group’s higher expense base
18 March 2024 - 08:51
Outsurance increased normalised earnings for the six months ended December by 0.5% to R1.4bn, the insurer said on Monday.
However, headline earnings per share, which removes the effect of one-time charges, declined 0.8% to 91.6c, it said...
