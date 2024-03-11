Absa’s earnings inch up on higher bad debts
Despite challenging climate, the bank ‘remains resilient and the underlying franchise is strong and growing’, says CEO Arrie Rautenbach
Absa has posted headline earnings growth of just 1% for the year to end-December, lagging far behind its big four competitors as profits declined across its retail operations, with bad debt provisions sharply up in its SA banking businesses.
The group’s minimal headline earnings growth, which it said was below its own expectations, comes after Nedbank last week reported an 11% increase in its headline earnings for the year to December, while Standard Bank said in a trading update that it expected to announce an increase of 25%-30% when it reported on Thursday. FirstRand, which has a June year-end, reported earnings up 6% at the halfway stage. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.