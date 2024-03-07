The Sanlam logo is display on a pop-up banner in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Sanlam, Africa’s biggest insurer, on Thursday reported a 48% jump in annual headline earnings per share, boosted by a strong showing across all of its divisions. Business Day TV discusses the performance with the company’s CFO, Abigail Mukhuba.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sanlam delivers double-digit earnings growth
Business Day TV speaks to the financial services group’s CFO, Abigail Mukhuba
