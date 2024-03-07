Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sanlam delivers double-digit earnings growth

Business Day TV speaks to the financial services group’s CFO, Abigail Mukhuba

07 March 2024 - 20:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Sanlam logo is display on a pop-up banner in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
The Sanlam logo is display on a pop-up banner in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

Sanlam, Africa’s biggest insurer, on Thursday reported a 48% jump in annual headline earnings per share, boosted by a strong showing across all of its divisions. Business Day TV discusses the performance with the company’s CFO, Abigail Mukhuba.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Two directors resign from embattled Ellies
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Banking on Africa: Barclays returns with a plan
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Brimstone sees Unisa gap as a window for Stadio
Companies
4.
JSE fines former Luxe CEO Helena Grewar R7.5m
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Competition watchdog to proceed to tribunal over ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.