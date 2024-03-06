Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Brimstone weathers challenging economic environment

Business Day TV speaks to the investment holding company’s CEO, Mustaq Brey

06 March 2024
Oceana Group chair Mustaq Brey. Picture: SUPPLIED
A strong showing from Oceana has given Brimstone a boost, with the investment holding company reporting a 5.1% rise in revenue for the year ended December 30 and a 4% increase in headline earnings per share to 71.6c. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Mustaq Brey for further insight on the performance.

