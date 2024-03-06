A strong showing from Oceana has given Brimstone a boost, with the investment holding company reporting a 5.1% rise in revenue for the year ended December 30 and a 4% increase in headline earnings per share to 71.6c. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Mustaq Brey for further insight on the performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Brimstone weathers challenging economic environment
Business Day TV speaks to the investment holding company’s CEO, Mustaq Brey
A strong showing from Oceana has given Brimstone a boost, with the investment holding company reporting a 5.1% rise in revenue for the year ended December 30 and a 4% increase in headline earnings per share to 71.6c. Business Day TV caught up with CEO Mustaq Brey for further insight on the performance.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.