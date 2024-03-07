Sanlam beats forecasts with 21% jump in annual profit

The Sanlam logo is display on a pop-up banner in Cape Town. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
Sanlam beat estimates after reporting an increase of more than a fifth in annual profit on Thursday, lifted by a strong showing across its business segments.
Africa’s biggest insurer said net financial services earnings — a widely watched measure of the company’s profitability from its core activities — came in at 574c, or R12.4bn, in the year to the end of December compared with 474c, or R10.5bn a year earlier, beating a consensus estimate of 568c in the company’s own poll of six analysts.
Sanlam attributed the performance to continued positive momentum across its divisions: life insurance and health, general insurance, investment management, and credit and structuring.
Founded more than a century ago to help Afrikaners who were left destitute by their defeat in the Anglo-Boer War, Sanlam has grown into Africa’s largest financial services conglomerate with operations in more than 30 countries.
Its pitch to investors rests on a three-pronged strategy to grow its dominance in its home market, expand in the rest of the continent and build a scalable nonbanking financial institution in India.
“This set of results reflects our focus over the past three years on improving the performance of existing operations while investing in the group’s long‑term growth path,” CEO Paul Hanratty said in a statement accompanying the financial statement.
“We remain optimistic about future growth and performance, with the group being well positioned to serve our customers across all our operations.”
