Shareholders place flight from SA assets in the spotlight at Coronation AGM
Board grilled on executive remuneration, climate change and the shrinking JSE
21 February 2024 - 05:00
The lack of liquidity on the JSE and substantial outflows of capital from SA were highlighted by shareholders at the Coronation Fund Managers AGM on Tuesday.
The company, with assets under management of about R600bn, said it had been a difficult decade for the local economy, reflected in underwhelming domestic asset returns...
