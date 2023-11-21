African bank stages strong second-half rebound to report R505m profit

Kennedy Bungane, CEO of African Bank. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI/THE SUNDAY TIMES
African Bank staged a strong comeback in the second half of its financial year, reporting an annual profit of just over R500m.
The lender, which reported a loss of R44m in the six months to end-March, on Tuesday said profit after tax for the full-year amounted to R505m.
CEO Kennedy Bungane said a highlight was 41% growth in the net advances book, which has reached R32bn, with secured business banking accounting for a third of loans to customers.
“This year's financial results reflect our strong and audacious commitment to strategic growth and diversification driven by our Excelerate25 strategy,” he said. “Audacity has always been an African Bank trait. It takes audacity to defy the odds, which is what we have achieved with the evolution of African Bank from a monoline credit lender to a fully-fledged retail and business bank.”
“Our net profit is a testament to our resilience and sustainability, and our dedication to realising the enduring vision of our founders.”
Non-interest income surged by 144% to R1.6bn largely as a result of strong growth in customers and transactions.
The bank also made headway in its insurance business, with profit from that unit surging 92% to R670m.
The lender’s fledgling business banking division contributed R682m in total net revenue in just under a year after re-entering the sector with the R1.5bn acquisition of Grindrod Bank last year.
African Bank beefed up the segment in October with the purchase of Sasfin Bank’s commercial equipment finance and commercial property finance units in a R3.2bn deal.
Bungane said the focus now is on diversifying its business further.
“We will work hard at growing our business banking footprint, achieving scalability by cultivating strong relationships with our customers and expanding our reach into new markets. We are privileged to be able to follow in the footsteps of our founders by partnering with SMMEs [small, medium and micro enterprises] and the communities we serve,” he said.
“Our vision demands that we be more than simply a bank. We are a movement manifesting itself as African Bank and we are determined to play a role in uplifting our people and fostering greater financial inclusion for those still relegated to the sidelines of the economic playing field.”
The bank, which is on course to list on the JSE in 2025, confirmed it is in the final stages of developing a digital lending product aimed at SMMEs. The offering expected to go to market in the first quarter of 2024, as first reported by Business Day in October.
African Bank has over the past few months received positive ratings from Moody’s and S&P.
S&P Global Ratings in August revised the bank’s outlook to positive from stable, saying it expects the lender’s franchise and funding profile to strengthen “while it sustains strong capitalisation and improves or maintains asset quality indicators”.
Moody’s in October said the lender has good capital buffers and an improving funding and liquidity profile. The ratings agency also commended African Bank for broadening its funding base.
CFO Anbann Chetti said the lender has successfully diversified its funding base, with retail and business deposits now accounting for 87% of the total R35bn.
“Our diversified funding base is a critical component of our strategy, ensuring a stable and sustainable financial foundation,” Chetti said.
The bank is funded by three main sources, including bonds raised under its domestic medium-term note programme that are listed on the JSE. It also raises bonds under the euro medium-term note programme. Most of that paper is listed on the London and Swiss stock exchanges.
