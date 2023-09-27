Government’s ‘lack of urgency’ adds to poor growth, Ethos Capital CEO says
Peter Hayward-Butt says ‘business and consumer sentiment are the bellwethers of economic growth’
The low growth and poor performance of the SA economy is due in part to the “lack of urgency” by the SA government in implementing economic policies, along with low producer confidence and consumers being under greater pressure, according to Ethos Capital CEO Peter Hayward-Butt.
“Business and consumer sentiment are the bellwethers of economic growth. Both remain under significant pressure in SA. SA consumers have proven to be relatively resilient compared to other parts of the world,” he said on Wednesday in the results for the year to end-June of the private equity company, valued at about R1.2bn on the JSE...
