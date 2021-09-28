Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Ethos Capital confident investees have responded well to Covid-19

Business Day TV speaks to Ethos Capital CEO Peter Hayward-Butt

28 September 2021 - 10:20 Busines Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Investment holding company Ethos Capital says it's hopeful that the efforts made by its investees to get through the Covid-19 pandemic will leave them in a stronger position. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with Ethos Capital CEO Peter Hayward-Butt.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff warns allowing liquidation case in SA ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Longtime Old Mutual Investment executive Tracy ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Slow going on Botswana coal supply as Eskom mulls ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Q&A: Ninety One says local is still lekker ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Bidvest Life’s FMI names Lulu Rasebotsa as CEO
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.