WATCH: Ethos Capital confident investees have responded well to Covid-19
Business Day TV speaks to Ethos Capital CEO Peter Hayward-Butt
28 September 2021 - 10:20
Investment holding company Ethos Capital says it's hopeful that the efforts made by its investees to get through the Covid-19 pandemic will leave them in a stronger position. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with Ethos Capital CEO Peter Hayward-Butt.
