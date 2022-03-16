Ethos grows net asset value by double digits as SA rebounds

Ethos Private Equity, an investment manager whose interests range from gyms to airtime credit services, says SA’s better-than-expected economic recovery helped to lift its asset value by double digits in the last half of 2021.

Net asset value (NAV) rose 10% to R2.6bn, or 10.08c per share, in the six months to end-December, the first half of the group’s 2022 financial year. This means the group was trading at about a 50% discount at the end of December, when SA was still grappling with the Omicron variant.

This variant turned out to be far more transmissible, but also less deadly than pervious forms of Covid-19, with Ethos saying on Wednesday that SA had also recovered strongly from July’s civil unrest.

“While many structural and fiscal issues remain, consumer sentiment has started to improve and producer confidence is returning post the lockdowns,” the group said.

Ethos has a portfolio of 23 companies, including a R267m stake in gym-owner Virgin Active, which makes up about 10% of its assets, while its R673m stake in Channel VAS, a provider of airtime credit services, makes up 26% of assets. Ethos owns a fifth of Channel VAS, which fared well, with its return jumping 29% during the six months.

Channel VAS is active in more than 30 countries, but generates 84% of its revenue in Africa, where operators such as MTN are investing heavily in their network capacity.

Mobile phone operators were among the beneficiaries of Covid-19, which has led to more people working from home. Ethos said on Wednesday that Channel VAS was a market leader in terms of its ability to perform credit scoring and it had low default rates of less than 1%.

The group also holds 11% of fast-moving consumer goods group Premier, worth R280m, which also fared well, growing its return by 10%.

Premier had benefited from both increased volumes and price increases, with Ethos noting on Wednesday that while the war in Ukraine has had a significant effect on wheat prices, that business had secured a five-month supply.

Ethos said on Wednesday that given the discount at which its shares trade, and an uncertain economic outlook, it was not planning any new fund commitments, but would continue to deploy capital in its existing ones.

Correction: March 16 2022

An earlier version of this article called Ethos an investment holding company, when it is an investment manager.

