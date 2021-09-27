Ethos Capital confident investees have responded well to Covid-19

Investment holding company Ethos Capital, which has stakes in TymeBank, Ster Kinekor and Brait, says it is hopeful the efforts made by investees to get through the Covid-19 pandemic will leave them better businesses, with many having already experiencing a sharp recovery as the worst effects of pandemic ease.

The group said on Monday that its net asset value held relatively steady at R1.7bn for its year to end-June, when its shares were trading at a 40% discount, but said that Covid-19 has demonstrated the benefits of the active management approach of private equity and the proactive management of businesses generally.

Ethos has a portfolio of 22 companies, including a R214.8m stake in gym-owner Brait, which makes up about 10% of its assets, while its R532m stake in Channel VAS, a provider of airtime credit services, which makes up 28.5% of assets.

While a series of Covid-19 restrictions hit the owner of Virgin Active hard, helping to send Brait’s share down 14% in the period under review, Ethos said the response by management, including negotiating rental relief and restructuring debt, ensured more financial flexibility for recovery.

Ethos Capital’s unlisted portfolio achieved a R107.2m, or 7%, return for the year, the group said, with Covid-19 reducing the value of pandemic-hit businesses, such as media group Primedia and corporate clothing and promotional gifting wholesaler Kevro, by 8%. This implies a 15% return for the remainder of the unlisted portfolio.

“Despite the difficult operating environment, the benefit of active management in private markets has been demonstrated in the sector-leading growth of a number of the portfolio companies,” the group said.

“Private equity as an asset class has outperformed the public markets over an extended period and Ethos is committed to driving and realising value from the Ethos Capital portfolio.”

