Business Ethos to sell more assets in the next three years Investment manager's move comes after years of growing and consolidating operations

Ethos Private Equity group will sell more assets in the next three years, after years of consolidating and growing its operations.

The company, which has a portfolio of companies in sectors such as technology, finance, media and industrials, has sold several investments in the past few weeks and teamed up with African Rainbow Capital in a R1.5bn buyout of fintech group Crossfin. ..