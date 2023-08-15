Companies / Financial Services

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Behind Capitec’s dispute with Sars

Business Day TV talks to Kabelo Khumalo, Business Day companies and markets editor

15 August 2023 - 16:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BUSINESSLIVE
Picture: BUSINESSLIVE

Amid a prolonged legal battle, Capitec’s bid to deduct the VAT that is tied to its loans and insurance policies is still under the SA Revenue Service’s (Sars’) scrutiny.

The bank warns that the Constitutional Court’s possible verdict favouring Sars could ripple through the banking sector, affecting credit availability and consumers.

Kabelo Khumalo, Business Day companies and markets editor, unpacked this in greater detail with Business Day TV.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Behind Capitec’s dispute with Sars
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Russia fines Reddit over ‘fake’ military ...
Companies
3.
Tesla launches cheaper versions of its Model S ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Tencent Music enjoys 5.5% revenue growth
Companies
5.
Implats forecasts earnings dip as rand weakens
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.