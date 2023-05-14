Business

Newsmaker

Sasria will honour grid collapse claims, for now: CEO

After consulting various experts and making its own assessment, the association does not think there will be a total collapse, says CEO Mpumi Tyikwe

14 May 2023 - 11:44 CHRIS BARRON

Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of the state-owned South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), says while it has “completely retracted” a shock April circular informing policyholders they won't be covered for claims related to a grid collapse, this may be only a temporary reprieve.

The circular triggered a backlash from Sasria clients who sell its policies...

