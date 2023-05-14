Americans' confidence in Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's economic stewardship has slipped to the lowest of any recent US central bank head, according to a Gallup poll released this week that ...
Two Capitec clients had their accounts frozen for a week after being wrongly suspected of fraud, writes Wendy Knowler.
Sheldon Diedericks is a cryptocurrency trader and influencer who has built a major international following
Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of the state-owned South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), says while it has “completely retracted” a shock April circular informing policyholders they won't be covered for claims related to a grid collapse, this may be only a temporary reprieve.
The circular triggered a backlash from Sasria clients who sell its policies...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Newsmaker
Sasria will honour grid collapse claims, for now: CEO
After consulting various experts and making its own assessment, the association does not think there will be a total collapse, says CEO Mpumi Tyikwe
Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of the state-owned South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), says while it has “completely retracted” a shock April circular informing policyholders they won't be covered for claims related to a grid collapse, this may be only a temporary reprieve.
The circular triggered a backlash from Sasria clients who sell its policies...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.