Luno, Africa’s largest crypto platform, is shutting down its operations in Singapore, the country where it was ironically first incorporated more than a decade ago.
The platform, which was founded by four South Africans, announced in an April 17 blog post that as of June 20, its services would no longer be available in Singapore. Luno said its decision to exit Singapore would not affect its operations in other regions...
Luno to pull out of Singapore on June 20
The platform has advised clients in Singapore to empty their accounts before then as thereafter any cryptocurrency in their wallets will be sold
