Companies / Financial Services

Luno to pull out of Singapore on June 20

The platform has advised clients in Singapore to empty their accounts before then as thereafter any cryptocurrency in their wallets will be sold

BL Premium
19 April 2023 - 16:28 Garth Theunissen

Luno, Africa’s largest crypto platform, is shutting down its operations in Singapore, the country where it was ironically first incorporated more than a decade ago.

The platform, which was founded by four South Africans, announced in an April 17 blog post that as of June 20, its services would no longer be available in Singapore. Luno said its decision to exit Singapore would not affect its operations in other regions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.