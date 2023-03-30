Companies / Financial Services

Luno adds Avalanche and Polygon for trade

Avalanche became available for trade on Thursday while Polygon will be added in the second quarter

30 March 2023 - 11:19 Garth Theunissen

Luno, the crypto trading platform and exchange, is adding two more digital tokens to the portfolio of cryptocurrencies available for its clients.

Avalanche (Avax) became available to Luno clients from Thursday while Polygon (Matic) will be made available during the second quarter. Both Avax and Matic are more scalable than other coins and appeal to developers who are looking for a cheaper platform to build on...

