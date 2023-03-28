Economy

WATCH: How safe is crypto for payments?

Business Day TV speaks to Luno CFO Alwyn Jones

28 March 2023 - 21:04
Analysts across the globe are questioning the viability of using cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. In SA, one of country’s largest retailers Pick n Pay is making it possible for customers to pay for items using crypto. Business Day TV caught up with the CFO of Luno, Alwyn Jones, for a look at the adoption of crypto as a payment method.

Or listen to full audio

US regulator sues Binance and CEO over violations

The world’s biggest crypto exchange violated compliance rules, CFTC alleges
Luno shuffles C-suite and flags listing plan

Co-founder Marcus Swanepoel is to become the crypto exchange’s executive chair, while COO James Lanigan will take over as CEO
WATCH: Digital assets digest collapse of major US banks

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s SA country manager, Christo de Wit
