Analysts across the globe are questioning the viability of using cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. In SA, one of country’s largest retailers Pick n Pay is making it possible for customers to pay for items using crypto. Business Day TV caught up with the CFO of Luno, Alwyn Jones, for a look at the adoption of crypto as a payment method.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: How safe is crypto for payments?
Business Day TV speaks to Luno CFO Alwyn Jones
US regulator sues Binance and CEO over violations
Luno shuffles C-suite and flags listing plan
WATCH: Digital assets digest collapse of major US banks
